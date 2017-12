Midland Insurance Claims Sale Can't Be Secret, Judge Says

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 6:51 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge on Friday denied a request by Rapid-American Corp. to keep details of a proposed sale of its claims on defunct insurance company Midland Insurance Co. confidential, saying it had not even tried to justify the secrecy.



Rapid-American had asked Bankruptcy Court Judge Stuart M. Bernstein to seal parts of its sale motion and the entire sale agreement for its claims on the liquidation proceedings of Midland, but he said the company had simply asserted the need for secrecy without explanation....

To view the full article, register now.