Domestic Assault Was Crime Of Violence, 8th Circ. Says

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:00 PM EST) -- A panel of Eighth Circuit judges on Friday upheld a Board of Immigration Appeal’s decision enforcing a removal petition against a man who entered the United States illegally, upholding precedent finding that domestic violence is a crime of violence punishable by removal.



J. Cruz Ramirez-Barajas’ petition for review, contending that a prior conviction of misdemeanor domestic assault under a Minnesota statute was not a “crime of domestic violence," was denied by the panel, which said his conviction fell within the scope of the federal standard for...

To view the full article, register now.