9th Circ. Agrees Inventor's Royalties Are Not Capital Gains

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:55 PM EST) -- A partially split Ninth Circuit panel held Friday that an inventor's $7 million in patent royalties do not count as capital gains under federal tax law, upholding a U.S. Tax Court decision and rejecting his appeal.



The majority of the three-judge panel fully agreed with the Tax Court. At issue was James Cooper’s claim that he had transferred all rights to the patents to the company called Technology Licensing Corp., which he founded with his wife, Lorelei, and two others. He said he had transferred the...

