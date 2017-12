Gunster, Stroock Steer $90M Fla. Apartment Complex Deal

Law360, Minneapolis (December 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EST) -- J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. has purchased a luxury apartment complex in Hollywood, Florida, from a joint venture of Ram Realty Services and Pinnacle Housing Group for $90.275 million, a matter Gunster and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP worked on, according to a deed filed in Broward County on Thursday.



The deal is for the 336-unit Parc Station Apartments at 2300 N. 29th Ave. The deed lists the names of Eric Coffman of Gunster and Ira Teicher of Stroock, although neither could be reached for...

