Ala. High Court Revives Suit Over ‘Heartless’ Doc Comments

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:28 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court of Alabama on Friday revived a suit alleging that doctors at a University of Alabama health facility made "heartless" remarks about an elderly cancer patient, including allegedly saying that doctors were “wasting resources” by treating her.



The high court ruled that the trial court was wrong to dismiss Lisa Wilson’s tort of outrage claim over comments about her mother, Elizabeth Wilson, during treatment, saying that the trial judge incorrectly determined that Alabama only recognized the tort of outrage claim under three specific circumstances....

