Brothers Will See Jail Time Over Turtle Trafficking

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:23 PM EST) -- Two brothers who admitted to trafficking alligator snapping turtles can’t escape without a bite, a Texas federal judge held Friday, ordering them to serve 21 months and 16 months in prison, respectively, for illegally taking and selling members of the threatened species.



Sulphur, Louisiana, man Travis Leger was hit with a nearly two-year sentence and his half-brother Jason Leckelt, of Wilburton, Oklahoma, was sentenced to almost a year and a half in prison in a sentencing hearing before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. The brothers...

