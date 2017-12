Fed Vice Chair Recuses Himself From Wells Fargo Matters

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Reserve said Friday that recently appointed vice chair for supervision Randal Quarles would recuse himself from matters involving Wells Fargo & Co., citing relationships between the bank and his extended family and the desire to avoid the appearance of a conflict.



Quarles, a former Treasury assistant secretary for domestic finance and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP partner, was confirmed to his post in October and is expected to take a lead role in shaping the central bank’s regulatory agenda.



“I have made this decision...

To view the full article, register now.