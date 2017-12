Gibson Dunn Joins Probe Of Sex Misconduct In Calif. Senate

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 9:21 PM EST) -- A team from Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP led by a former federal prosecutor and Sacramento employment specialists Van Dermyden Maddux will conduct a two-year investigation into sexual harassment allegations in the California Senate, a move Senate leaders announced Thursday as part of a commitment to change the culture at the Capitol.



The firms will conduct “independent, thorough and prompt” investigations into allegations of harassment that have — or will — arise against senators, including Sen. Tony Mendoza, D-Artesia, who was asked to step down Thursday...

To view the full article, register now.