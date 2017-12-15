Xceligent Goes Down, To Liquidate In Bankruptcy

By Rick Archer

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:30 PM EST) -- Commercial real estate listing firm Xceligent Inc. on Friday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a Delaware bankruptcy court after a year of legal fights with a rival listing service.

The Blue Springs, Missouri-based company said in its petition that it has more than $50 million in liabilities, more than 5,000 creditors, less than $10 million in assets and insufficient financial resources to continue operations.

Representatives for Xceligent did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The company, which was founded in 1999 and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular