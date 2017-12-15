Xceligent Goes Down, To Liquidate In Bankruptcy

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:30 PM EST) -- Commercial real estate listing firm Xceligent Inc. on Friday filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in a Delaware bankruptcy court after a year of legal fights with a rival listing service.



The Blue Springs, Missouri-based company said in its petition that it has more than $50 million in liabilities, more than 5,000 creditors, less than $10 million in assets and insufficient financial resources to continue operations.



Representatives for Xceligent did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.



The company, which was founded in 1999 and...

