Dell Ruling Bridges Philosophical Gap In Del. Appraisal Law

Law360, Wilmington (December 15, 2017, 7:45 PM EST) -- With its reversal of the Chancery Court's appraisal of Dell's $25 billion take-private deal, the Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday closed a rare gulf in philosophies between the two courts and set a cardinal benchmark for appraisal litigation, experts say.



The ruling reversing Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster’s decision that determined the computer giant’s go-private deal led by founder and CEO Michael Dell was undervalued by roughly $7 billion is the culmination of a group of opinions that signaled loud and clear what general approach the...

To view the full article, register now.