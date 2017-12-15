Entergy Doesn’t Owe ‘Bandwidth Payments,’ D.C. Circ. Told

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 10:16 PM EST) -- The Arkansas Public Service Commission urged a D.C. Circuit panel in oral arguments Friday to upend a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision holding an Entergy unit to millions of dollars in “bandwidth payments.”



Entergy Arkansas Inc. shouldn’t have to make the payments, meant to evenly distribute production costs under a system agreement, the APSC said, because it had already withdrawn from that agreement. The APSC is challenging the payments in order to protect EAI’s Arkansas retail electricity customers from higher charges passing on the bandwidth payments,...

