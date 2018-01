Life Sciences Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- The life sciences world is booming with questions over the future of patent challenges, whether opioid makers can survive a litany of deceptive marketing suits, and whether Allergan PLC’s bold move to sell some of its patents to a Native American tribe will pay off. Here's which cases life sciences attorneys should have their eyes on in 2018.



Allergan’s Risky Patent Sale Faces Challenges



When Allergan PLC announced in September that it was transferring challenged patents for the dry-eye medication Restasis to a Native American tribe...

