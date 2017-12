Artificial Knee Co. Can't Trim $16M Injury Damages Further

Law360, Philadelphia (December 15, 2017, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by an artificial-knee product manufacturer and a marketing firm to further reduce a $16 million damages award to a patient who reinjured her knee during a promotional video for the product.



The Superior Court panel said a trial court judge had acted within reason when she elected to take 25 percent off the verdict for plaintiff Margo Polett and 10 percent off a loss of consortium award to her husband, Dan. Margo Polett won the jury trial...

