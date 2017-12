Manafort To Get Off House Arrest If He Pledges Real Estate

Law360, Washington (December 15, 2017, 8:11 PM EST) -- Indicted former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort will be let off of house arrest once he signs agreements to forfeit four properties allegedly worth over $11 million if he does not show up to court, among other conditions, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday.



Manafort was placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring on Oct. 30, the day he was indicted by a federal grand jury alongside his longtime deputy Rick Gates for allegedly stashing millions in profits from secret overseas lobbying work in offshore accounts...

To view the full article, register now.