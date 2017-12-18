9th Circ. Denies Foundation's Appeal Over Political Ad Tax

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 10:15 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday affirmed a U.S. Tax Court ruling that a charitable foundation’s radio commercials were meant to influence Oregon voters instead of merely educating them, incurring $750,000 in excise taxes.



Foundation manager Loren E. Parks approved the use of more than $600,000 from the Parks Foundation to produce 30- and 60-second radio messages between 1997 and 2000 ahead of ballot initiatives on criminal policy and state spending, according to court documents. The Internal Revenue Service concluded the messages were intended to influence legislation,...

