6th Circ. Asked To Ax Tesla Info Grab In Direct Sales Row

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 8:59 PM EST) -- Three Michigan auto dealers made moves Friday to get the Sixth Circuit to let them off the hook of having to give Tesla information about their lobbying efforts supporting a state ban on car manufacturers selling vehicles directly to consumers.



Ann Arbor Automotive, Serra Automotive and Shaheen Chevrolet filed a notice of interlocutory appeal with the Sixth Circuit to challenge a Michigan federal judge’s Dec. 11 rejection of their attempt to dodge a July order in Tesla Inc.’s lawsuit alleging the state’s ban on direct car...

