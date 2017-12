11th Circ. Gives Rick Ross Suit Another Day For Hustlin’

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 9:11 PM EST) -- Rick Ross can renew his long-running copyright infringement case against LMFAO over their song “Party Rock Anthem,” which he says rips off his own "Hustlin’," as an Eleventh Circuit panel on Friday reversed a lower court’s ruling that registration mistakes the rapper made invalidated his song’s copyright.



Describing Ross’ tune as “an ode to drug distribution,” the three-judge panel said in Friday’s opinion that the rapper did not have any ulterior motives when he included errors when registering "Hustlin’." Although the song’s registration was shoddily done,...

