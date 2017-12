SEC Reaches $50M Deal Settling Saddle River Ponzi Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:41 PM EST) -- A New Jersey fund manager, his company Saddle River Advisors LLC and several of his family members have agreed to disgorge a combined nearly $50 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims over an alleged Ponzi-style fraud that purportedly preyed on investors looking to invest in Twitter and other startups before their initial public offerings.



The SEC accused John V. Bivona in California federal court last year of lying to the investors in several tech funds advised by his Saddle River firm and using...

