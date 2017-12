NLRB Nixes Specialty Healthcare's 'Micro-Unit' Standard

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 7:48 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Friday overturned an Obama-era ruling allowing “micro-units” of workers to unionize in a decision split along party lines, lowering the bar for employers to expand bargaining units past the limits proposed by workers.



In a case involving a metal casting company, the Republican majority overturned the board’s 2011 Specialty Healthcare standard, which had required employers to show that workers they want included in a unit share an “overwhelming” community of interest with the union’s proposed organizing group.



The majority said...

