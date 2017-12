Law360's Pro Say: What’s Next For Net Neutrality?

Law360, New York (December 16, 2017, 11:38 AM EST) -- On the latest episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, the team discusses the Federal Communications Commission's rollback of net neutrality rules, a Ninth Circuit judge accused of sexual harassment, two judicial nominees that have reached a dead end in the Senate, and how to have a festive holiday party without inviting legal trouble.



Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and break down what you need to know about key legal developments.



This Week:...

To view the full article, register now.