Morgan Lewis Must Turn Over Docs In Fraud Row, Execs Say

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:28 PM EST) -- Two former General Cable Corp. executives being sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for accounting fraud fired back in Florida federal court Friday against a request by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP, which conducted an internal investigation into the fraud claims, to narrow how much privileged material it must turn over to them after giving it to the SEC.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Goodman ordered Morgan Lewis on Dec. 5 to provide GCC's former CEO Mathias Francisco Sandoval Herrera and former chief financial officer...

To view the full article, register now.