Immigration Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- As eventful as 2017 was for immigration litigation, 2018 promises to be filled with plenty of major immigration rulings too, as significant cases are still pending on issues ranging from immigrant detention to sanctuary cities, and of course, the travel ban.



Here are the immigration cases to watch in the coming year.



Jennings v. Rodriguez



One of the big holdovers from the U.S. Supreme Court's last term, Jennings v. Rodriguez deals with whether certain immigrants must be given bond hearings if their detention continues for at...

