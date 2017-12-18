Orrick Bolsters White Collar Group With Morvillo Team

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 3:24 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP announced Monday it will expand its East Coast white collar and securities litigation practice by bringing on seven partners from family-run boutique Morvillo LLP.



The deal will add a total of 15 litigators to Orrick’s New York and Washington, D.C., offices, led by Richard Morvillo and his nephews E. Scott Morvillo and Gregory Morvillo, who launched their firm in May 2012.



The move to Orrick "gave us the opportunity for a much larger platform to engage in bigger cases, representing more companies and...

