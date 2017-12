Schönherr Steers Buwog's $6B Sale To Vonovia

Law360, Minneapolis (December 18, 2017, 2:42 PM EST) -- German residential real estate firm Vonovia SE is buying Austria-based residential firm Buwog AG in a deal valuing Buwog at roughly €5.2 billion ($6.14 billion), a matter Schönherr Rechtsanwälte GmbH worked on for Buwog, according to announcements from the firms on Monday.



Vonovia is paying €29.05 per share for Buwog, which represents a premium of 18.1 percent on Buwog's closing price Friday, the firms said. The company said it plans to finance the deal with debt capital.



"Buwog is an excellent fit for our company: the...

