Freshfields PE Partner Joins Kirkland As London Co-Head

Law360, London (December 18, 2017, 9:33 PM GMT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired away Magic Circle law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP private equity star David Higgins, who is set to join as its London co-managing partner, the U.S. law firm said Monday.



Higgins, who has been a partner with Freshfields since 2001, is one of the top private equity attorneys in the City, the name given to London's financial center. He served as co-head of Freshfields' global financial investors sector group from 2010 to 2016.



The move adds a heavyweight attorney in...

