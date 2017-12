Weil Gotshal Guides Campbell's $4.87B Snyder's-Lance Buy

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 4:37 PM EST) -- Campbell Soup Co. said Monday it will pay approximately $4.87 billion to take over Snyder's-Lance Inc. in a move guided by Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP that will greatly enhance the food giant's presence in the snack food market.



Campbell will pay $50 per Snyder's-Lance share, a premium of 27 percent on the snack food company's share price from Wednesday, the day before news of a possible deal broke. The deal will add the snack portfolio of Snyder's-Lance — including pretzel brand Snyder's of Hanover, Kettle Brand...

To view the full article, register now.