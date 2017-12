CIT Has Questions About Commerce's Chinese Garlic Duties

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade again remanded the U.S. Department of Commerce’s review of duties on Chinese garlic Friday, raising questions about the agency’s use of surrogate values for the products and its selection of financial statements from certain exporters.



Shenzhen Xinboda Industrial Co. Ltd. argued that Commerce, on remand, erred in calculating certain aspects of the surrogate value for whole raw garlic bulbs, in using the financial statements of a company known as Tata Global Beverages Ltd. to calculate its dumping margin, and in...

To view the full article, register now.