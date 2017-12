Northern Colo. Faces NCAA Sanctions Over Academic Fraud

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:11 PM EST) -- The NCAA on Friday slapped the University of Northern Colorado’s men’s basketball team with three years of probation and a host of other sanctions after the former head coach and other staff members completed coursework and paid tuition for poorly performing prospects and gave a player extra, off-site practice.



The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions ruled that the conduct by B.J. Hill, the Bears’ former men’s basketball head coach, was fueled by his desire to “succeed at any cost” and to follow in the footsteps...

To view the full article, register now.