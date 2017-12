Venezuela Says Dual Cases Doom Glass Co.'s $500M Award

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 3:45 PM EST) -- Venezuela on Friday again urged a D.C. federal court to reject efforts by a glass maker to enforce a $500 million arbitration award issued against it for expropriation, arguing that the company gave up its right to collect the money the instant its subsidiaries launched a failed parallel arbitration proceeding.



The South American country argued that the Dutch subsidiary of Owens-Illinois Group Inc. can’t enforce a 2015 award issued by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes because OIEG’s Venezuelan arms — separate subsidiaries —...

