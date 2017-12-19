Polsinelli Nabs 5-Atty McDermott IP Team In Silicon Valley

Law360, San Jose (December 19, 2017, 4:24 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has lured over a five-litigator intellectual property team from McDermott Will & Emery LLP, broadening its technology and patent capabilities on the West Coast, the firm announced Monday.



Leading the group is veteran IP trial lawyer Fabio Marino, who will be a shareholder at Polsinelli and serve as the intellectual property department’s vice chair, the IP litigation practice group chair and office managing partner for the Silicon Valley team. Marino previously headed up the northern California arm of McDermott's IP practice.



Also making the...

