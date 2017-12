Semiconductor Co. Files Ch. 11 Prepack To Rework $1.1B Debt

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:00 PM EST) -- Microchip maker Global A&T Electronics Ltd. on Monday filed for Chapter 11 protection in New York bankruptcy court with a prepackaged plan to drop more than half a billion in debt and end the legal challenges to its 2013 debt swap.



The Singapore-based company said the plan, which would cut its $1.1 billion in funded debt roughly in half and reorganize the company's "unsustainable" low-liquidity financial structure, already has the approval of 99 percent of its senior noteholders, it said.



"We are very pleased to be...

