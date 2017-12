Cominar REIT Selling 97 Properties For $886M

Law360, Minneapolis (December 18, 2017, 5:14 PM EST) -- Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is selling 97 properties, some of which are retail, located across Canada to Slate Acquisitions Inc. for CA$1.14 billion ($886.2 million), according to separate announcements from the companies on Monday.



The properties are located in the Greater Toronto area as well as in Western and Atlantic Canada, and have a combined more than 6.2 million square feet, the companies said on Monday. The portfolio includes a mix of retail, office and industrial properties.



"We are very pleased with the successful execution...

