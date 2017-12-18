Deals Rumor Mill: Humana, Dole Food, Autodis

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:38 PM EST) -- Health insurance giant Humana Inc. is in discussions to team up with private equity firms to take over home-care provider Kindred Healthcare Inc., according to a Sunday report from The Wall Street Journal. According to the report, Humana is in "advanced talks" to partner with Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe and TPG Capital on an acquisition of Kindred Healthcare. The agreement will see Kindred split up, with Welsh Carson and TPG taking over its facility-focused business, which includes long-term and acute-care hospitals and rehabilitation centers, the...

To view the full article, register now.