Texas Appeals Court Overturns Brewers' Distribution Row Win

Law360, Houston (December 18, 2017, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has successfully appealed a Travis County district court judge’s ruling that a state law barring beer, ale and malt liquor producers from selling regional distribution rights for their products is unconstitutional and invalid, with Texas’ Third Court of Appeals reversing that decision in an opinion issued Friday.



The three craft breweries — Dallas-based Peticolas Brewing Co. LLC, Austin’s Live Oak Brewing Co. LLC, and Revolver Brewing LLC, headquartered in Granbury, Texas — had successfully challenged Section 102.75 of the Texas Alcoholic...

To view the full article, register now.