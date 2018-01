Sports Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Though several high-profile cases including the sprawling FIFA corruption probe and Ezekiel Elliott’s suits over his suspension wrapped up in 2017, the new year isn’t without its sports cases to watch.



Here, Law360 takes a look at five cases sports fans and litigators alike are going to want to tune in to next year.



Sports Betting Legalization



On Dec. 4, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in New Jersey’s yearslong fight to legalize sports betting.



The Third Circuit has twice rejected the Garden State’s bid...

