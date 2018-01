Energy Regulation To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- While the energy sector will be keeping a close eye on the Trump administration's deregulatory push, including repeals of the Clean Power Plan and other climate change regulations, the administration's controversial plan to prop up coal and nuclear power plants will also garner plenty of attention in the coming year.



Here are four regulatory actions energy attorneys will be watching in 2018:



FERC Poised to Act on Perry's Grid Proposal



Energy watchers won't have to wait long for major regulatory action this year. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has...

