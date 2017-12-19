Catching Our Balance: Opportunities For ESA Reform

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 11:46 AM EST) -- When Congress enacted the Endangered Species Act to protect and recover imperiled species and the ecosystems on which they depend, it emphasized the need to strike the proper balance between protecting species and allowing productive human activities. Widespread concern that this balance has been lost has sparked movement within the Trump administration and Congress to improve the ESA and its implementation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) and National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) (together, the services). Many of these reform efforts are focused on...

To view the full article, register now.