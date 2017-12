India Scraps Solar Energy Rules Following WTO Loss

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 2:09 PM EST) -- The Indian government has withdrawn a series of solar energy rules deemed to be illegal trade barriers by the World Trade Organization in an effort to fend off costly retaliation from the U.S., according to a brief notification circulated Monday.



India was given until Dec. 14 to comply with the WTO panel and Appellate Body decisions that faulted the local content requirements of New Delhi’s National Solar Mission, per a directive from the Dispute Settlement Body.



The government said it held “extensive” consultations with various stakeholders...

