Life Sciences Regulation To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- Although prescription drug pricing and opioid abuse have held prominent positions in public discourse over the past year, experts say the future is uncertain for legislation and regulation in those areas in 2018.



But like someone whose favorite TV series just became available for streaming, the life sciences community isn't going to stop watching. Here are a few of the plotlines it's got queued up for the coming year.



Will There Be Federal Action on Drug Pricing?



"Drug pricing remains at the forefront of everyone's thinking...

