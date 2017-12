German Watchdog Fines Tugboat Cos. €13M For Cartel

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:55 PM EST) -- Germany’s antitrust enforcer said Monday it has fined three port towing service providers a total of €13 million ($15.3 million) for their part in a long-running cartel that split up the market for tugboat services in several German ports.



The Bundeskartellamt issued a statement in German on Monday saying it had imposed fines on Fairplay Schleppdampfschiffs-Reederei Richard Borchard GmbH, Bugsier- Reederei- und Bergungs GmbH & Co. KG and Petersen & Alpers GmbH & Co. KG. A fourth company, Unterweser Reederei GmbH, was not fined because it...

