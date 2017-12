Fed. Circ. Affirms 3rd PTAB Decision Upholding Acacia Patent

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision upholding the validity of a wireless communications patent that was challenged by HTC and ZTE, adding to a recent string of victories for an Acacia Research subsidiary in the dispute.



The appeals court said the PTAB’s decision, which found HTC Corp. and ZTE USA Inc. had not shown any claims in the patent were invalid as anticipated or obvious, was supported by substantial evidence.



It was the third time in recent months the...

