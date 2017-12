PTAB To Rehear Cook Challenge To Internal-Bleed Device IP

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:30 PM EST) -- Cook Medical LLC won a rare rehearing at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Monday, a decision that will allow it to argue that all parts of a Boston Scientific Scimed Inc. patent for a medical device used to stop internal bleeding are invalid.



The PTAB agreed in May to examine 19 of the patent’s 20 claims in inter partes review. It declined to institute review of the final claim, saying at the time that Cook had failed to show that particular claim was likely...

To view the full article, register now.