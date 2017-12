Fed. Circ. Upholds Genzyme’s Win In Stem Cell Patent Case

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday affirmed a Delaware federal judge’s finding in a bench trial that a Genzyme Corp. patent on harvesting stem cells is valid, leaving in place a ruling that barred generic versions of the cancer drug Mobozil planned by Dr. Reddy’s and Teva.



The appeals court found that Judge Gregory Sleet of the District of Delaware was correct when he concluded that Genzyme’s patent was not rendered obvious by a journal article and earlier patents. The generics makers conceded that their versions would...

