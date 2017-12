Ruby Tuesday Rejects Takeover, Paving Way For PE Buyout

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:12 PM EST) -- Ruby Tuesday Inc. on Monday announced that it has rejected an alternate buyout offer lodged by The Boaz Group LLC, clearing the way for the casual dining chain to be taken over by Atlanta-based private equity shop NRD Capital Management.



The rejection comes about nine months after Boaz Group first approached Tennessee-based Ruby Tuesday in March, according to a statement. That approach came as part of the same strategic review process that led to Ruby Tuesday inking a roughly $335 million agreement with NRD Capital in...

