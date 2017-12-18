Groups Plan To Protest Proposed FCC Broadband Standards

By Bryan Koenig

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 5:35 PM EST) -- Ten technology-focused advocacy groups announced a planned social media campaign Monday targeting the Republican-controlled Federal Communications Commission’s plans to lower standards for acceptable internet access and speeds.

Joined by the FCC’s Democrat minority, the National Hispanic Media Coalition, Next Century Cities, Public Knowledge and others announced what they’re calling the #MobileOnly Challenge. The challenge: People for one day next month will rely solely on their mobile devices to get online, rather than fixed internet connections via laptops or desktops, and discuss the experience, and challenges, on...
