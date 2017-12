Head Of Brazilian Spiritual Movement Gets 2nd Shot At Visa

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 8:02 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge on Friday ordered immigration officials to reconsider a visa petition by the head of a religious movement based in Brazil whose application was rejected because the church doesn't pay him, a requirement for a visa petition for a religious worker.



Because Centro Espirita Beneficente Uniao Do Vegetal’s beliefs prevent it from compensating its ministers, the move by the federal government to deny the most recent R-1 petition for Jose Carlos Garcia because he is not compensated places a “substantial burden” on...

