Tribe, Generics Spar Over PTAB Amici In Allergan Patent Row

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 10:31 PM EST) -- Drug companies and native tribes traded responses Friday to a flood of amicus briefs as the Patent Trial and Appeal Board weighs whether sovereign immunity bars a challenge to a drug patent sold by Allergan Inc. to a Native American tribe in the middle of an inter partes review.



St. Regis Mohawk Tribe derided the “legal gymnastics” of amici seeking to denote Allergan’s sale of Restasis as a sham akin to a tax dodge, arguing that the tribe, an immune sovereign, acquired a legitimate business interest via...

To view the full article, register now.