Freeborn & Peters Adds 2 Lawyers To Employment Practice

By Lauraann Wood

Law360, Chicago (December 21, 2017, 6:29 PM EST) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP has hired Chicago attorneys James Hendricks and Michael MacHarg in an effort to bulk up its labor and employment practice roster, the firm announced earlier this week.

The two joined the firm’s Chicago office in November as partners in its litigation practice group after working earlier this year as partners at SmithAmundsen LLC, the firm announced Dec. 18. Their clients include employers in the health care, manufacturing, automotive, energy and construction industries that need representation or counseling in unionization, collective bargaining and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular