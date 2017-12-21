Freeborn & Peters Adds 2 Lawyers To Employment Practice

Law360, Chicago (December 21, 2017, 6:29 PM EST) -- Freeborn & Peters LLP has hired Chicago attorneys James Hendricks and Michael MacHarg in an effort to bulk up its labor and employment practice roster, the firm announced earlier this week.



The two joined the firm’s Chicago office in November as partners in its litigation practice group after working earlier this year as partners at SmithAmundsen LLC, the firm announced Dec. 18. Their clients include employers in the health care, manufacturing, automotive, energy and construction industries that need representation or counseling in unionization, collective bargaining and...

