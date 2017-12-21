Freeborn & Peters Adds 2 Lawyers To Employment Practice
The two joined the firm’s Chicago office in November as partners in its litigation practice group after working earlier this year as partners at SmithAmundsen LLC, the firm announced Dec. 18. Their clients include employers in the health care, manufacturing, automotive, energy and construction industries that need representation or counseling in unionization, collective bargaining and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login