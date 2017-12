Viacom Didn't Infringe 'Bubble Guppies' TM, 6th Circ. Rules

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 10:11 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit upheld a decision releasing Viacom from allegations that promotional merchandise for its “Bubble Guppies” cartoon on Nickelodeon infringed trademarks owned by a children’s clothing company, saying the owners failed to show that consumers knew about their brand to begin with — let alone confused it with Viacom’s brand.



In an unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel found that a Michigan federal judge did not err in finding that Debbie and Dean Rohn did not present any evidence of actual confusion by consumers, concluding that...

To view the full article, register now.