Bid To Halt DOT Wheelchair Rule's Delay Hinges On Citation

Law360, Washington (December 18, 2017, 6:25 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Monday that he’d rule by week’s end on the proper venue, and likely ultimate fate, of Paralyzed Veterans of America’s lawsuit challenging the U.S. Department of Transportation decision to delay by one year an airline reporting requirement for lost and damaged wheelchairs.



Proper jurisdiction came down in oral arguments to whether the Trump administration properly cited the appropriate authority when it issued a new final rule on reporting wheelchair mishaps that extended the regulation's compliance date to Jan. 1, 2019....

To view the full article, register now.